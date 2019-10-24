Inflation is a key risk that needs to be factored in when examining whether you have enough to retire.
With future inflation an unknown - and impacted by variables beyond our control, such as the rand exchange rate - having a buffer is absolutely key, says Citadel advisory partner Kerry King.
Many people allow for a 4 percent increase in spending per year to account for inflation, but for many of our wealthy clients, their inflation rate is actually closer to 10 percent, meaning that they've had to dip into their savings more than they had originally anticipated.
* Is your pension/provident fund appropriately diversified? There are many companies that use life-staging analysis when performing retirement planning for employees and, as employees approach their retirement, an increasing portion of their pension or provident fund is moved into cash. However, cash investments do not offer inflation-beating returns over the long term.
Engage the services of a professional financial adviser sooner rather than later to check on your behalf that your retirement savings are appropriately diversified, and that your capital should continue to achieve real returns and growth above inflation.