Gourmet cooking in the two-pot retirement system

A lot of articles have been written about the two-pot retirement system, which will be implemented on 1 March 2024. Most pension fund members have focused more on how the two-pot system will affect them when they withdraw from the fund before retirement by limiting their access to retirement savings at that stage of their life and, not on how these new restrictions might benefit their overall retirement plan.

To be a successful gourmet chef (achieving the best retirement outcomes) in the two-pot system, you need to know and apply the following: