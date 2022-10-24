Listen: Pension Fund Adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane talks regulation and release of her office’s annual report

This is our Pension Plain episode for the month of October, where we cover pension everything, everyone, and everywhere.

The financial services dispute resolution landscape is being radically reshaped to ensure a consistent framework across the financial services sector whilst providing for quick and cost-efficient review of an aggrieved party’s grievance.

Along with the proposed amendments is a name change for the Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator (OPFA) which will be renamed the “Retirement Funds Ombud” and for the Pension Funds Act to be called the “Retirement Funds Act”.

Today we had Muvhango Lukhaimane, the South African Pension Fund Adjudicator, in the studio who talked us through the release of her annual report this week, as well as the extensive regulatory reform in financial services over the last five years. But first we spoke about the significant role her office plays in protecting the interests of every single member of a retirement fund in the country, whether active contributor or pension recipient.