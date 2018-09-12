One of your most important financial tools is a budget outlining your income and expenses. File Image: IOL

JOHANNESBURG – Recent Statistics SA figures show that, on average, women outlive men by nearly a decade or 9.3 years. And this means it is vital for women to take an active role in managing their finances rather than relying on a spouse or partner, because they will need the skills at some point.

Without having participated in managing finances before, suddenly taking over the reins can be daunting. It’s all too common to hear of women being hoodwinked by unscrupulous individuals who pretend to offer their assistance.