The organisation, based on the concept of mutuality, offers its members a full range of financial products, from insurance and investments to a medical scheme and retirement products. It uniquely also offers members an annual profit-share allocation through its PPS Profit Share Account.
The new wealth advisory service, which will have offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, is aimed at clients who have R5million or more in net investable assets and an annual income of at least R2m a year.
PPS Wealth Advisory will be led by Linda Sherlock, executive head: wealth and business development.
Mzwandile Mtshali, executive of PPS Advisory Services and Enablement, who spearheaded the initiative, says: “Together with Linda’s team of 12 seasoned certified financial planner professionals and wealth management experts, all with tenures of between five and 20 years’ experience, we are well positioned to lead with advice.”