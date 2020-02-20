South Africa has a voluntary, tax-incentivised retirement-savings system. Employers have a choice to enrol their employees in the system, and employees decide their level of savings. A measure of the success of the system would also be the extent to which the working population is covered and whether the benefits delivered are adequate.
Based on the 2018 National Treasury tax statistics, there are only 4.7 million in the system out of about 16.5 million workers. Contribution levels average 11percent of taxable remuneration, dropping to only 2 percent for the top-earning category. This clearly indicates that the current system misses its mark in terms of coverage and delivery of outcomes. (It is broadly accepted that a retirement-savings level of 15 percent of salary appropriately invested for 40 years will deliver an adequate income in retirement.)
Instead of further focus on incremental cost efficiencies that retirement funds could achieve, it is time to take a broader view of how to solve our problems:
* The state old-age grant is generous by international standards, and, as it is means-tested, it is a disincentive for low-income workers to participate and preserve savings.