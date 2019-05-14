The interior of the Camelot Retirement Village. Photo: Supplied

The recent launch of Camelot Retirement Village, situated within the Hillcrest area, also saw the unveiling of The Association for the Aged (Tafta) Premium Care package. Although Tafta is widely known for caring for the aged, this new package is a first for them as it seeks to target an entirely new market. The premium care range has been created to provide tailored, reliable, and personal care for the 50+ year old market and can be found at luxury retirement developments, starting at the Camelot Retirement Village onsite care centre.

"Healthcare is probably one of the most vital elements of retirement and we therefore wanted to ensure that those residing within Camelot Retirement Village have access to the very best. The World Health Organisation’s Ageing and Health report highlights four priority areas of action, which include providing healthcare solutions in line with the older population, developing long-term care plans, creating age-friendly environments and always looking at ways to improve continuously in these offerings. In light of this, we have chosen to partner with Tafta Premium Care for a number of reasons. We want to ensure that our residents are being cared for by experienced, multi-disciplinary teams. As it stands, Tafta have over 60 years’ experience, and their newly developed premium care package has been tailor-made with Camelot Retirement Village in mind. It is exactly the standard and long-term quality care solution we want available to our residents from the outset," said Wicus Jacobs, Chairman of Tafta.

Jacobs added, "Furthermore, Camelot Retirement Village provides a beautiful environment with ample space to remain active, with an 18-hole golf course, 3km safe nature trails, a non-high-tech bowling green, tennis court and swimming pool. Tafta is aligned with Camelot Retirement Village, as they also fervently promote ‘Active Aging’, while still providing frail care bed assistance, wellness management and basic monitoring.

Forming part of Camelot Estate, Camelot Retirement Village offers 44 apartments in Phase 1, with 1, 1.5, 2 and 3-bedrooms from R1, 845 000. This boutique retirement village will have direct access to an array of first-class facilities as well as an onsite Care Centre, which will be built within the first phase and run by Tafta Premium Care.

The Tafta Premium Care range is based on the international Eden Alternative Model of Care, where multi-disciplinary teams dedicate their time and efforts to creating an exceptional quality of life for residents; further ensuring residents don’t experience loneliness, helplessness and boredom.

Tafta Premium Care has been crafted to support residents with personalised care plans, regular basic health tracking and check-ups, as well as provide direct access to members of a multi-disciplinary team, such as an audiologist, physiotherapist, social worker and doctor. The premium care package also ensures residents have companionship, cleaning and laundry services, daily medication management and even convalescent care in the comfort of their homes or within the care centre.

"Much like retirement estates are evolving to offer exquisite lifestyle facilities and specially designed homes for retirees; Tafta has also evaluated their services and modified them by curating a care package that will rival any other premium care service provider. We have learnt through the years that health and special care services is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach and have thus ensured that the Tafta Premium Care package has been designed to offer residents holistic care that is tailor-made to each person’s needs. Camelot Retirement Village is the perfect platform for our team to showcase this new offering as we actively help individuals remain independent, while still providing residents with the necessary support they need on a day-to-day basis. These services even include emergency services, from 24-hour first aid response to having immediate emergency ambulance service," said Femada Sharmam, Tafta Chief Executive

Camelot Retirement Village and Tafta Premium Care set out to challenge old stigmas of retirement living and care solutions.

"Set within the prestigious Camelot Estate, our goal is to create a boutique retirement offering where retirees have access to multigenerational living, a myriad of facilities, first-rate healthcare on their doorstep, as well as superior homes with exquisite views," concluded Jacobs.



