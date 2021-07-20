Savings month: Pursuing dreams in retirement not only for the likes of Bezos

A wise person once said, “Take care of your pennies and the dollars will take care of themselves”. However, saving and investing seems increasingly difficult in the current post-pandemic environment. Recently it was announced that the CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, will be retiring with a lumpsum of US$ 197 billion, some 739 489 times the median American’s retirement wealth. However, unlike Bezos – who will soon be pursuing his lifelong ambition of traveling to space – many cannot afford to follow their dreams during their golden years.

The extraordinary retirement venture prompts an important question – how does a ‘normal’ person go about achieving real wealth, and are the only alternatives to either inherit your wealth or become a business mogul? For many of us, neither of those are realistic options. Many would argue becoming a dollar millionaire provides a good proxy for being truly financially well-off, and this may seem like a steep target. According to the World Wealth Report only 1 in 380 people reach this position. However, what is really interesting, is that how these people became millionaires. Here the evidence often runs contrary to what we would expect.

Many people don’t realise that most dollar millionaires are not of the likes of Bezos, Musk and other successful entrepreneurs. Nor have they earned their place on the list through an inheritance. 88% of dollar millionaires are self-made, and are on average 61 years old (source: Fidelity investments).

Author Thomas Corley has argued much of the success of self-made millionaires are due to what he called “rich habits”, providing important evidence being wealthy is also a behavioural choice. Corley’s research also shows millionaires can be evenly split into two groups: