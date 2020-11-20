The impact of retirement reform in South Africa

Changes to retirement benefits for provident fund members, initially meant to come in five years ago and now scheduled for next March, will see tax uniformity for all who contribute towards retirement. These changes, in terms of the Taxation Laws Amendment Act, will also encourage greater savings, something South Africa desperately needs as it seeks to crawl its way out of an economic hole.

Dolana Conco, regional executive – consulting at Alexander Forbes, says: “One of the aims of retirement reform is to create a uniform retirement fund system for all types of retirement savings vehicles, such as pension, provident and retirement annuity funds. This will allow all members to receive the same tax treatment of the money contributed and how benefits can be paid at retirement.”

Alexander Forbes Member Watch analysis shows that about 50% of members retire with less than one-fifth of their final salary to live on in retirement.

Many reforms have been implemented over the last few years, but it has been a long journey for this next vital step. “The changes are beneficial for most retirement fund members and encourage greater savings for retirement and address issues in the retirement system,” remarks Conco.

Conco adds, “Currently provident fund members can take their retirement benefit as a full cash lump sum and do not have to buy a pension (annuity) from a registered insurer when they retire. However, pension fund members must use at least two-thirds of their retirement benefit to buy a pension, unless the total benefit is less than R247 500.”