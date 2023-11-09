The importance of a retirement annuity at an early age

Just like children are the seeds of our future, consider retirement planning in your youth as planting the financial seeds for your golden years. Your youthful years are like the gardening season for your retirement, and a retirement annuity is your versatile tool kit.

A retirement annuity serves different purposes depending on your needs at that point in time. Individuals who are already contributing towards a pension, and/or provident fund can save into a retirement annuity if they believe their current provisions for retirement are insufficient and they would like to contribute more. This could be considered as a just-in-case retirement insurance plan.

For individuals who do not contribute to a pension/provident plan, a retirement annuity could be considered a necessary insurance for the golden years.

Unlike a pension or provident plan, you don’t need to be employed to take out a retirement annuity.