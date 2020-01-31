To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

JOHANNESBURG - The rand retreated as domestic woes conspired with ongoing global fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak to punish the risk-sensitive unit according to NKC Research.

Embattled parastatals Eskom and South African Airways dominated local headlines as the power utility announced the resumption of Stage 2 load-shedding on Thursday evening, with a high risk that power rotation will carry over to the weekend. In turn, the national carrier warned that it would “cancel and consolidate selected flights” with low demand. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.51 percent weaker at R14.74/$, after trading in range of R14.61/$ - R14.85/$. The rand regained momentum in after-hours trading yesterday right through to this morning’s Asian session. Expected range today R14.60/$ - R14.90/$.