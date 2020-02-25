Ekow Eghan, tax leader of EY South Africa, said: “Globally, high corporation tax rates are fast going out of fashion.
“Cutting the corporate rate should align South Africa with this trend and arguably make it more competitive and provide a much-needed boost to gross domestic product over time.”
The headline corporate tax rate in South Africa is 28 percent. As a comparison with some of our largest trading partners, US federal corporate rate is 21 percent, the UK’s rate will be 18 percent from April, and Germany’s is 15 percent.
But it’s not only the developed countries that have rates lower than South Africa. The country’s 28 percent headline rate could be considered high compared with its BRICS colleagues, other large African economic countries and some fast-growing regions attracting foreign investment.