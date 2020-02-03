SASOL’S Lake Charles Chemicals Project in Louisiana, US. Supplied

Sasol’s share price slumped by 13 percent on the JSE on Friday morning after the integrated energy and chemicals company warned about a fall in earnings, negatively impacted by the Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) in the US. The LCCP is now expected to contribute only between $50million (R748.56m) and $100m to the group’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) as a result of fire and an explosion about two weeks ago.

Sasol said the LCCP was 99percent complete and the fire only caused damage to a low-density polyethylene unit. LCCP’s capital expenditure on the overall project is estimated at $12.5 billion.

Sasol had already lowered the contribution from LCCP for the year to between $150m and $300m, which was already down from earlier projections of $300m to $350m, citing technical issues and delays.

“Earnings are further impacted by approximately R1.7bn in additional depreciation charges and approximately R2bn in finance charges for financial half year 2020 as the LCCP units reach beneficial operation,” the group said.