Picture: Pexels.

South Africans have resolved to save money this year, according to the results of an online YouGov survey commissioned by YouTube. According to the survey, 59% of South African adults have set this as a primary goal for 2020. To “eat healthier” (49%) and to “exercise more” (47%) are also important resolutions for adults in South Africa, showing South Africans’ significant interest in acquiring healthier habits.

Learning/improving a skill are also key resolutions for adults in South Africa, with 34% planning to “learn a skill for work” and 27% planning to “learn a new hobby”. Of all South African adults who want to learn a skill for work or a hobby in 2020, 59% plan to improve business-related topics (e.g. project management, public speaking etc.) while a further 48% said they’d like to improve/learn about technology (e.g. coding). Another popular area was self-care and self-development, which involves activities like meditation, mindfulness etc, with 54% of those surveyed saying this was an area they’d like to improve/learn or start in 2020.

Setting personal goals at the beginning of the year is an increasingly common tradition. Survey data shows that 82% of South Africans have set resolutions for the new year before and, of these respondents, 69% managed to achieve their last set of New Year’s resolutions.

Technology plays an important role in not only monitoring the achievement of these goals, for example, through a mobile app to measure calorie intake, but also to access quality content, for example, to learn new workout routines or healthy food recipes. South African adults who have ever made a New Year’s resolution indicated that YouTube (46%), social media (43%), and mobile apps (42%) are important platforms that they used to help them achieve their last New Year’s resolutions.