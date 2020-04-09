Search on for Africa's Jack Ma business heroes

The Jack Ma Ma Foundation’s Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI) announced yesterday that it had opened applications for the entrepreneur competition, Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH).

The foundation said the competition, now in its second year, would award a pool of $1.5 million (R27.5m) in grant money to 10 finalists.

Applications were open to entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries, as well as every sector, age group and gender. Applications would be available in French and English, it said.

Applications would be open online at africabusinessheroes.org until June 9. The semi-finalists would be announced in August, and the top 10 finalists for this would be announced in September.

The ANPI is the Jack Ma Foundation’s flagship philanthropic programme in Africa, and aims to give entrepreneurs across Africa a platform to develop their talent and business ideas and inspire others to pursue entrepreneurship.