Section 12J report: The impact on SMMEs and job creation

The Section 12J Association of South Africa has released a report to Parliament and National Treasury, outlining the results of the inaugural survey of its members which details the impact which the Section 12J incentive has had on the SA economy.

Dino Zuccollo, chairman of the 12J Association of South Africa says, “The 2020 Section 12J industry report demonstrates that the incentive has not only managed to create jobs, but it has done so more economically to the fiscus than other government-backed job creation incentives Through Section 12J, SMMEs are being meaningfully supported at a time when funding for these businesses has all but dried up. In the Association’s view, the survey findings make a clear case that the June 2021 Section 12J sunset clause should be extended until at least 2027.”

“In only 5 years, this tax incentive has grown into a mature and successful incentive. At February 2020, Section 12J has total assets under management exceeding R9 billion, the bulk of which has been invested by SA’s high net worth individuals (57% of total investment) for a minimum of 5 years. This is particularly significant in the wake of the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, at a time when the majority of high net worth investor capital is being invested offshore.

Of the R9 billion raised, an approximate R5.5 billion (or 59%) has been invested into more than 360 SMMEs, implying an average investment size of R15 million per business. These businesses in turn support an approximate 10,500 jobs across a variety of industries including education, agriculture, renewable energy, hospitality and tourism, student accommodation and many others.

Based on the Association’s calculations, the Section 12J incentive has been cost-effective for the South African government, at an average cost of approximately R126,000 per job currently created and approximately R30,000 based on the total jobs which are expected to be created by the incentive in years to come. Respondents indicated that 74% of the jobs created have been for previously disadvantaged individuals and 25% of industry investments have been made outside of major metropolitan areas. This is in stark contrast to other job-creation focused incentives in South Africa, which cost up to R450,000 for each job created.