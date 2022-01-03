FNB wins hearts and minds - Most Valuable Brand for second consecutive year

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers says, “We are humbled to have retained the most valuable brand accolade across all categories. This is a colossal tribute to our customers, employees, and all our partners on our journey to build the best platform business on the continent. This honour also attests to the successful implementation of our strategy of putting the customer and their needs at the centre of our business.”

FNB once again claimed top honours as the Most Valuable Brand in the annual Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Brands South Africa 2021 rankings. For the second consecutive year, the independent brand valuation report revealed that consumers continued to rate FNB very highly on all brand equity metrics and regarded the brand as “meaningfully different”.

In 2021, FNB continued to bolster its platform services by introducing more market-leading solutions for its retail and commercial customers, including launching MyProfile (for individuals) and Business Profile to give its customers more control over their personal and business information. In less than a year after the launch of its virtual card, its customers activated 500 000 virtual cards with more than R1 billion in spend.

FNB has also seen upward momentum in its insurance and investment businesses. It is leveraging its platform to help customers towards their financial aspirations through tools such as nav» Money where customers can manage their money in real time. Despite the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on the insurance sector, FNB’s insurance business is also making strides in providing market-leading life and short-term insurance solutions.

“We are proud of our accomplishments, but more importantly, we are excited about the opportunities that await us in 2022. Despite the uncertainty caused by the global pandemic, we are encouraged by the resilience of people and businesses across the continent,” concludes Celliers.