Paying more than R110 for your banking? Time to switch to Standard Bank’s new MyMo Plus account

There are many things that people take into consideration when choosing the best bank account for their needs. Among them is value. Those of us who are looking for Certainty of what we pay towards our banking and also for simple and transparent banking solution. Therefore, Standard Bank has introduced MyMo Plus - an account that gives customers a range of benefits coupled with the certainty that you will not be surprised by unexpected banking fees. “Standard Bank offers a wide range of banking features that help customers save on fees,” says Tshiamo Molanda, Head, Everyday Banking at Standard Bank. “We want to help our customers give them certainty in what they are paying and what we are giving them on a MyMo Plus account.” MyMo Plus is Standard Bank’s new transactional account and helps customers stay in control of their finances by providing access to a wide range of benefits with a set fee. This includes:

FREE cash withdrawals of up to R5 000 per month at

FREE cash deposits of up to R5 000 per month

FREE UCount rewards subscription (usually R25 per month)

FREE pre-paid purchases (data, airtime and electricity)

FREE electronic transactions

Unlimited cash withdrawals at selected retailers

Unlimited debit orders

Plus, subscribe to a Standard Bank Mobile SIM for R42.50 per month and get your monthly fees (R110) back in airtime.

With access to free digital banking, the MyMo Plus account can be opened easily on a mobile phone – via Standard Bank Internet Banking or the Banking App. Customers can sign up by simply taking a selfie on the mobile app, eliminating the need to go to a branch to open a MyMo Plus account.

The app leverages facial recognition software to authenticate identity, Molanda explains, and this is part of Standard Bank’s efforts to improve the security on its digital banking platforms.

Those customers who do not have internet access can open an account at their nearest where one of our consultants will help them with the process.

Molanda adds: “We understand the pressures that ordinary South Africans are facing at this time and we know that every cent and rand counts. By introducing the MyMo Plus account, we hope to help customers manage their finances better and conduct everyday banking in a way that is easier, safer and more certainty in monthly fees

Standard Bank remains committed to developing and providing solutions that address key challenges faced by our customers and meet their needs such as affordability and convenience. This is achieved by placing you, as the customer, at the forefront of everything we do.

For more information around the new MyMo Plus account, visit standardbank.co.za.