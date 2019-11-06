It’s no secret that insurance is a grudge purchase; that is until you need it. The truth is that times are tough and everyone is trying to lower their expenses.
While the monthly car insurance debit begins to look like an easily cuttable expense – especially because you don’t see the immediate benefit of it, it’s important to remember that murphy is almost always around the corner waiting to enforce his law when you decide to tempt fate and cancel the policy.
So what are your options when you desperately need to lower your expenses but want to keep your car insurance?
Here’s some advice from the Guru’s at CompareGuru:
Self-Insure the car but don’t neglect third party insurance