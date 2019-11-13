Star grading helps you find repair expert









Supplied Most of us are aware of the star rating when looking for holiday accommodation, but did you know that car repair workshops also receive a star grading? Dewald Ranft, the chairperson of the Motor Industry Workshop Association (Miwa), a member of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), says a star rating is a good way for consumers to know what they're getting. “The hospitality industry uses the star rating as a way to guide consumers towards the best possible accommodation for their budget. Miwa’s grading system is a similar tool, designed to guide motorists looking for expertise when it comes to selecting a workshop for their vehicle. “When choosing a graded workshop, consumers can trust that not only will they receive reasonable pricing and quality service and workmanship, but they also have a recourse for complaints if any problems arise.” A Miwa-graded workshop meets specific accreditation requirements and is subject to random external audits. A five-star is a prestigious rating, because graded workshops have to comply with the highest level of accreditation.

“To become a five-star graded workshop, Miwa workshops must be fully audited and deliver on requirements around workshop design and equipment, customer satisfaction assessment tools, and service options such as vehicle washing prior to delivery, as well as free delivery and collection service. Many of our workshops are graded as five-star, but we also have four- and three-star workshops that offer excellent service,” says Ranft.

“Finding the right workshop for a car service or repair can be a stressful experience. This stress can be avoided by choosing a Miwa-graded workshop, because, by selecting one of these reputable service providers, consumers have the assurance that these workshops have passed and continue to deliver on strict accreditation criteria.

If you are looking for a workshop to service your car, see www.miwa.org.za, or download the RMI Connect app, which connects consumers to accredited-RMI (including Miwa) members.

