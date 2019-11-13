“The hospitality industry uses the star rating as a way to guide consumers towards the best possible accommodation for their budget. Miwa’s grading system is a similar tool, designed to guide motorists looking for expertise when it comes to selecting a workshop for their vehicle.
“When choosing a graded workshop, consumers can trust that not only will they receive reasonable pricing and quality service and workmanship, but they also have a recourse for complaints if any problems arise.”
A Miwa-graded workshop meets specific accreditation requirements and is subject to random external audits.
A five-star is a prestigious rating, because graded workshops have to comply with the highest level of accreditation.