Stokvels: The growing power of the collective

South Africans are widely believed to have one of the poorest savings cultures in the world and one of the highest levels of indebtedness, but we have been saving for generations, just not in a traditional sense, through stokvels. At FNB’s virtual session on stokvel and savings insights this week, speakers highlighted the critical importance of stokvels to the economy and how banks can leverage technology and tailor products better, to the benefit of group savings schemes. Data from the National Stokvel Association of SA shows there are roughly 810 000 active stokvel groups, with over 11 million participants, collecting about R50 million a year. But stokvel members need education on leveraging their collective strength to their economic benefit. Arguing that members reap little reward, Rudzani Mulaudzi’s 2017 thesis, "From Consumers to Investors: an investigation into the character and nature of stokvels in South Africa's urban, peri-urban and rural centres using a phenomenological approach”, said stokvel funds should be utilised to help communities in a “much bigger and vital way”. Most of the money is paid out monthly to individuals, who spend it on consumables. “And that is where it often ends.” Mulaudzi’s research into 36 stokvels revealed that members were not aware of how the money they generated could be invested or put to better use. “The money usually goes into a savings club account at a bank, where it is known as a ‘lazy deposit’, as it gains little to no interest, and banks are able invest the money profitably, all with no benefit to the stokvel members.”

The Covid-19 crisis has driven a new way of thinking around consumption and expenditure. Stokvel contributions have not only remained relatively stable, but groups have also been less willing to withdraw their funds, leveraging the benefits of compounding.

Such successes show the emotional power of groups. Aneesa Razack, CEO of share investing at FNB Wealth and Investments, said: “With stokvels you think twice about letting the group down. In behavioural finance, we see the same herd mentality bias in investments.”

Razack said that, looking at savings over the long term, one of the key things to consider is beating inflation: “It erodes your money, which is why we have to look at other asset classes, like shares, bonds, property, to get better growth.”

Unit trusts are no different to stokvels, she said: members pool their money towards a goal. “The difference with unit trusts is that an institution administers the investment, rather than a layperson, so you’re benefiting from the knowledge and expertise of a fund manager backed by a research team.”

The challenge is to change behaviour by extending savings for emergencies into longer term goals. “It’s about time in the market: benefiting from the magic of compounding.”

Himal Parbhoo, the chief executive of FNB Cash Investments, said that despite the financial hardships wrought by the pandemic, there has been a surge in growth of household deposits around the world.

Parbhoo said research into savings goals indicated that priorities remained stable: for emergencies, homes and cars. “Consumers want security. With stokvels, people often save towards group goals, protecting each other from circumstances that are out of their control, so they invest in burial societies or groceries.”

They also want to improve their living conditions, so they save towards putting a deposit down, renovating, or buying a home.

Saving for a vehicle speaks to the aspirational impact. “It’s a sense of achievement, a proud moment for the family.”

Stokvel growth manager at FNB Cash Investments, Sifiso Nkosi, said March’s stokvel contributions were higher than those in the same period last year, seeing double-digit growth. He says withdrawals have decreased in 2020 compared to previous years, showing that “stokvel groups are holding onto their money for longer”.

“Stokvels” author Palesa Lengolo believes financial institutions are gaining more experience with such groups. But stokvels are still treated differently from individual clients, she laments. “It’s simple things like internet banking: Stokvels don’t have access to that. With Covid-19, stokvels can’t operate virtually.”

Traditional stokvels could make more convenient investments to evolve into stokvels of the future, she said, noting banking products need to be tailored around stokvel needs. “

