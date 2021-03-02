Budget’s unexpected tax relief - What does it mean for you?

In his Budget speech last week Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was unexpectedly kind to you, the taxpayer, in setting out the tax rates for the 2021/22 tax year. Many commentators believed the government had no choice but to squeeze South African consumers for more, given its radically worsening debt situation. A wealth tax was mooted, as was an increase in VAT.

These things did not come to pass, thanks in part to an unexpected R99 billion in extra revenue collected last year.

Income tax payers will enjoy some relief, as detailed below, but perhaps the best news is the lack of news. As Doelie Lessing, director & tax specialist at Werksmans Attorneys, says: "No tax rate increases, and no new taxes introduced – what is absent from the Budget is the best and biggest news!"

She says government is still pondering a wealth tax though. "Information is being gathered through third parties and this will help the revenue authorities to assess the feasibility of a wealth tax."

Let's go through your major taxes (and concessions) as an individual, and see where there have been changes: