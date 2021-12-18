Courtney Love owes over $2m in back taxes

Courtney Love owes almost $2.4 million in back taxes. The 57-year-old singer has five outstanding debts dating between 2017 to 2021, with three liens from the Internal Revenue Service totalling $1.9 million, and the rest of the money owed to the State of California. A clerk at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office confirmed to The Sun US that all of the liens remain outstanding and are unpaid.

The Hole frontwoman, who was previously married to late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, recently admitted she has been an "overspender", which she attributed to her addictive personality. She wrote in an article for the Financial Times newspaper: "Financial literacy is one of the most critical things an artist can have. But it seems scary. It's scary understanding my fault in all this, in acknowledging my overspending. "It isn't a big secret that I suffer from the disease of addiction – in particular, financial stress tends to make me go cuckoo-bananas if I'm triggered by it. A lot of musicians and poets are afflicted with addiction."

And Love recalled comparing notes with Lenny Kravitz and being stunned at how much more financially responsible he was. She added: "I remember, at the height of being a rock star, I was able to buy a property in Manhattan and I was so proud – and it turned out that Lenny had bought the penthouse. I was like, 'How come I’m buying this, which is a ninth of what he can afford?' "So I grilled him for hours. It turns out he pays a very small amount a month to pretty much the only honest firm in town – in LA anyway.