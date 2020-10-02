Is the tax deduction for home expenses fair in its application in light of Covid-19?

By Prenisha Govender

The Covid-19 national lockdown has resulted in more employees having to work from home. Due to cost-saving factors and the uncertainties around the pandemic, employers have now begun looking at the option of having their employees work from home indefinitely.

One of the disadvantages of working from home has been that employees have seen an increase in their electricity, water, telephone and data bills, over and above possible salary cuts due to the economic effects of the pandemic. On the more positive note, however, employees are able to claim tax deductions for home office expenses, provided they meet the requirements of section 11(a) read with 23(b) and (m) of the Income Tax Act 58 of 1962 (the Act).

Typically, home office expenditure will include the type of expenses referred to in section 23(b) of the Act, namely: rent of premises, interest on bond, cost of repairs to a premises and other expenses in connection with the premises. Other home office expenditure may relate to phone costs, stationery, rates and taxes, cleaning fees, office equipment and wear-and-tear.

In terms of the Act, an employee can claim a tax deduction for home expenses if they work from home for at least six months of a tax year. To qualify for the tax deduction, an employee’s home office must be specifically equipped for work. In addition, the home office must "regularly and exclusively used" for such purposes.