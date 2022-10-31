Listen: Global and local green tax and incentive developments, and the impact on South Africa’s competitiveness

Welcome to the Personal Finance Podcast show with me content editor - Ruan Jooste. This is the third episode of our 4-part series, during the month of October, in collaboration with the South African Institute of Taxation, or Sait for short. Governments around the world are using sustainability tax measures to reduce emissions, meet their commitments on carbon neutrality and tackle climate change, as well as to raise revenue and fund important policy objectives.

While these goals are shared, the policies established to achieve them vary greatly. Today we talk about global, SA, and Africa green tax and incentive developments, and how these global developments impact South Africa competitiveness and the consumer. We can also link it to upcoming COP27, where the big item on the agenda is the new global carbon credit incentive scheme. But most importantly what this all means for the consumer. My guest today is Duanne Newman, Partner and African tax and legal sustainability leader at EY, together with our usual guest, the CEO of Sait - Keith Engel.