Friday, November 4, 2022

Listen: The variety of tax changes that have been implemented recently, especially in line with retirement reform

Taxpayers brave long queues to file their tax returns at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) branch in the Pretoria CBD. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/Afracan News Agency (ANA)

Published Oct 19, 2022

This is the first episode of a 4-part series, during the month of October, in collaboration with the South African Institute of Taxation, or Sait for short, , which we famously dubbed Tax Month, as we will not only see the Medium-Term Budget Review be presented in parliament on the 26th by the Minister of Finance, but also have various Tax amendment Bills enacted, as announced in February Budget, and its filing season.

There are also a variety of tax changes that have been implemented recently, especially in line with retirement reform, one being the streamlining of pension and provident funds from a tax perspective.

My two guests are Keith Engel, Sait CEO, and former tax policy head honcho at National Treasury, as well as Beatrie Gouws, Sait’s Head of Stakeholder Management and Strategic Development.

We are talking Pension Fund Reform and the tax implications thereof.

