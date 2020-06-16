'New judgment is a victory for taxpayer rights'

The High Court in Pretoria recently ruled that you have the right to be notified before the South African Revenue Service (SARS) appoints an agent to collect any outstanding tax debts you or your business owe the taxman.

Althea Soobyah, tax consulting director at auditing firm Mazars says the judgment is a victory for both taxpayer rights and the wider cause of administrative justice.

“SARS can collect outstanding tax debts using several methods, but each has specific procedures that must be followed to ensure due process, especially when a third party is involved. A recent High Court judgment confirmed this, and in doing so, also confirmed the administrative justice principle of providing sufficient notice to the taxpayer prior to appointing an agent for the collecting of outstanding debt,” Soobyah says.

She says the case is a perfect example where rights of the taxpayer prevailed over the powers conferred upon the Commissioner of SARS. In the case SIP Project Managers vs SARS Commissioner, the High Court reinforced the criteria spelled out in the Tax Administration Act to which SARS must comply when collecting tax debts. They are: