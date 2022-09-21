Personal Finance Podcast Episode 1: Tax talk

Welcome to Personal Finance’s first podcast show with content editor, Ruan Jooste. My esteemed and inaugural guest today is Keith Engel, the former Chief Director of Legal Tax Design at National Treasury and the current CEO of the professional body called South African Institute of Tax, or SAIT for short, formerly known as the South African Institute of Tax Practitioners.

Story continues below Advertisement

LISTEN: Since its launch in 1996, Personal Finance has established itself as the leading brand in this market of money matters, tackling issues affecting the pockets of everyone. It started as a weekly business publication – written to be accessible, interesting and useful to individuals concerned about their own financial affairs, and later expanded to include a quarterly magazine and now also a podcast.

The content creators prides itself on very high journalistic standards and unpacks complex topics with the use of plain language, graphics and now multimedia, graphics to explain complex financial issues. This makes Personal Finance a credible source of information with sound advice for the attentive reader and listener. The Personal Finance podcast is available on all major platforms including:

Story continues below Advertisement

Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify

Story continues below Advertisement

Amazon Music Anchor FM Overcast

Story continues below Advertisement

Castbox Pocket Casts RadioPublic

Stitcher Our podcasts will also be loaded on https://iono.fm/c/7590 and available on www.iol.co.za. Keep an eye out for upcoming shows on www.personalfinance.co.za.