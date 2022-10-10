Personal Finance Podcast Episode 4: October tax talk

It is our Tax Talk episode for October, the monthly feature where we talk about everything tax, laws and red tape.

A key feature of the invoice-credit form of value-added tax, in short referred to as VAT is that some businesses will pay more tax on their purchases than is due on their sales, and so can seek refunds of excess credits from the South African Revenue Service - or SARS for short - but while e refunding is straightforward in principle, serious problems arise in practice, including opportunities for fraud and corruption, and denial of refunds by the fiscus during cash shortages.