Personal Finance Podcast: Tax talk

Welcome to Personal Finance’s first podcast show with content editor, Ruan Jooste.

It is also our first tax talk episode, the monthly feature where we talk about everything tax, laws and red tape. My esteemed and inaugural guest today is Keith Engel, the former Chief Director of Legal Tax Design at National Treasury and the current CEO of the professional body called South African Institute of Tax, or SAIT for short, formerly known as the South African Institute of Tax Practitioners. LISTEN:

