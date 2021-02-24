Section12J investors look to get an extension in Budget2021

By James Rothmann

Minister Tito Mboweni will present the government’s 2021 budget Today and investors and role-players in the Section 12J sector will be waiting with bated breath to hear if the tax incentive receives a well-deserved extension.

Section 12J is only recently receiving the attention it deserves, and the cutoff, in my opinion, will be short-sighted; we will only realise the real benefits of the act in 2 or 3 years. Unfortunately, all indications are suggesting that it’s highly unlikely that Treasury will grant an extension to the 12J scheme. It is possible that we will see an extension subject to restrictive amendments, one of those being the removal of hospitality property as an approved asset class. Considering that the hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, putting a lid on funding via Section 12J will come as another blow.

We do expect reasoning with regard to the cutoff to be supported by the need to recover more income taxes, but as you will see in our previous commentary ‘Section 12J, what it’s costing the fiscus’ we drive a strong case for the incentive’s efficacy on the budget. The tax revenue ‘lost’ to the fiscus (estimated R5Billion over 11 years) thus far on 12J has been a drop in the ocean compared to the annual budget of around R1.4 Trillion.

Among the crippling economic aftermaths of the Coronavirus is the plummeting rate of tax revenue. Mboweni has his back against a wall as he scrambles to find money to stabilise the economy and fill the estimated 16% budget gap. Those in the solidarity tax camp may argue that hiking income tax for higher earners is the most feasible solution, but surely a more pragmatic approach is required.