The deadline applies to non-provisional taxpayers, as well as those provisional taxpayers who file at a branch.
The Provisional taxpayers using eFiling have up until January 31 to file.
Self-help kiosks are available at selected branches for eFiling. Help-You-eFile is an online function on eFiling that connects you to a Sars agent, who will help you to complete your return. The service is available during business hours.
From November 1, administrative penalties ranging from R200 to R15 000 will be applied to late tax returns.
Avoid penalties for filing late, use eFiling on your PC, laptop, tablet or phone #SARSeFiling #TaxSeason2018 #TaxSeasonCountdown #TaxSeasonDeadline #FileonTime
— SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) October 26, 2018
#EmployerRecon - See more info here - https://t.co/BQNvlLIb9l pic.twitter.com/62c4FvTlZS
— SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) October 16, 2018
PERSONAL FINANCE