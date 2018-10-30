CAPE TOWN - Individual taxpayers will have only have today and tomorrow to file their personal income tax returns before tax season closes on Wednesday, October 31. The deadline applies to non-provisional taxpayers, as well as those provisional taxpayers who file at a branch.

The Provisional taxpayers using eFiling have up until January 31 to file.

Self-help kiosks are available at selected branches for eFiling. Help-You-eFile is an online function on eFiling that connects you to a Sars agent, who will help you to complete your return. The service is available during business hours.

From November 1, administrative penalties ranging from R200 to R15 000 will be applied to late tax returns.









PERSONAL FINANCE