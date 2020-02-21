Dubbed the “expat tax”, the amendments require South African tax residents working abroad will be subject to local tax on their foreign earnings, with the first R1 million exempt.
William Louw, professional tax practitioner with Sable International, says expats need to check their tax status, as the amendment specifically applies to South African tax residents - in simple terms, people working abroad, but who, in other respects, are still based in South Africa.
“The amendments have serious implications. The SA Revenue Service (Sars) considers your total remuneration, not just your salary, which means South African tax residents working in certain foreign countries and receiving additional benefits, such as accommodation and transport, could be taxed on the total value of the package.”
South Africa holds double-taxation agreements (DTAs) with various countries to ensure that a taxpayer is not taxed by both South Africa and the country in which he or she is working. “Where a taxpayer is registered as tax resident in both countries and there is a DTA in place, then the DTA will determine where and how a taxpayer must pay tax on income received,” says Louw.