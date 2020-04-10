The State must act urgently to save jobs during Covid-19

The mounting strain on businesses due to the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 - a move the South African Reserve Bank said could cost at least 370 000 jobs and see 1600 businesses go under - requires urgent government action, the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) said.

Last week’s spike in US unemployment claims to a staggering 6.6 million should serve as a warning to South Africa, which entered the pandemic on a much worse economic footing, IRR analyst Nicholas Babaya said.

Anxiety among employers and employees was heightened by speculation that the 21-day lockdown could be extended, Babaya said.

South Africa’s unemployment rate was nearly 30 percent, and the government has promoted small businesses as key to creating jobs, but these are likely to be hardest hit by the lockdown.

The IRR said to save lives and livelihoods, the government should, among other measures, do away with the concept of “essential services” and allow any business to trade if doing so posed no serious public health risk, reform labour regulations to “price workers into jobs”, and cut wasteful public-sector spending.