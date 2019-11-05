These are the 10 richest women in the world - and there is one surprise









Jacqueline Mars. Facebook. These are the world's 10 richest women in the world, according to a new index by Bloomberg Business. The list is not altogether surprising but this year we saw one change. The list got a new member: Gina Rinehart from Australia. The billionaire has been on the list before but dropped off in recent years. This year saw her triumphant return after her fortune grew by $2.1 billion. This was thanks to her mining company's strong financial earnings. Take a list of the women below:

1. Julia Margaret Flesher Koch and family

David Koch with Julia Koch. Photographer: Amanda Gordon/Bloomberg





NET WORTH: $60.7 billion

COMPANY: Koch Industries

COUNTRY: US

Flesher Koch is the widow of David Koch, a former executive and co-owner of Koch Industries, the second-largest closely held company in the US.

2. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers and family

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers. REUTERS.





NET WORTH: $58 billion

COMPANY: L'Oréal

COUNTRY: US

Bettencourt Meyersis a French billionaire heiress. She is the only daughter and heiress of Liliane Bettencourt, and her family owns the company L'Oréal. She controls 33% of L'Oreal and is chair of the holding company that holds the family's stake. L'Oreal owns the Lancome and Garnier brands and had revenue of $31.8 billion in 2018.

3. Alice Walton

Greg Penner, left, board chairman, speaks alongside Jim Walton, Alice Walton and Rob Walton. (Jason Ivester/The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)





NET WORTH: $52.3 billion

COMPANY: Walmart

COUNTRY: US

Alice is the youngest child of pioneer Sam Walton and an heir to the fortune he created in Walmart. She co-manages Walton Enterprises, one of two family holding companies that control about half of the world's biggest retailer. She has had a major career in corporate finance with a number of companies under her belt. Though in 1979 she was accused by the SEC of making "unsuitable" option trades.

4. Jacqueline Badger Mars

Jacqueline Mars. Facebook.





NET WORTH: $41.6 billion

COMPANY: Mars

COUNTRY: US

Mars is a heiress to Mars Inc, the candy conglomerate. The billionaire has been married twice and has three children. She sits on the board of directors for the Washington National Opera, the National Sporting Library and Fine Arts Museum.

5. MacKenzie Bezos

MacKenzie Bezos with former husband Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)





NET WORTH: $36 billion

COMPANY: Amazon

COUNTRY: US

Bezos is a major shareholder of Amazon. The Seattle-based company sells books, household goods and other products through its flagship website. It also controls the Whole Foods grocery chain and offers cloud computing and video streaming services. Amazon had revenue of $233 billion in 2018.

6. Laurene Powell Jobs

Laurene Powell Jobs. Facebook





NET WORTH: $24.1 billion

COMPANY: Apple

COUNTRY: US

Powell Jobs inherited her late husband Steve Jobs's stakes in Walt Disney and Apple. She is credited with a 4% stake in Disney and has helped create commercial and charitable organizations, including natural foods maker Terravera and the Emerson Collective, which supports education and environmental reform.

7. Yang Huiyan

Yang Huiyan. Facebook





NET WORTH: $24.1 billion

COMPANY: Country Garden

COUNTRY: US

Yang controls Country Garden Holdings, a Chinese real estate developer that builds properties and manages hotels throughout the country. Yang's father co-founded Country Garden in 1992 and transferred his stake in the company to her in 2005. The Foshan-based business had revenue of 379 billion yuan ($57.4 billion) in 2018.

8. Elaine Tettemer Marshall

NET WORTH: $20.9 billion

COMPANY: Koch Industries

COUNTRY: US

Marshall is a director of Koch Industries. As a fun fact, her late mother-in-law was play boy model Anna Nicole Smith. Elaine inherited a 15% stake from her late husband, E. Pierce Marshall in Koch industries.

9. Susanne Klatten

Susanne Klatten. Olaf Kosinsky





NET WORTH: $19.9 billion

COMPANY: BMW

COUNTRY: Germany

Klatten is a German heiress and the the daughter of Herbert and Johanna Quandt. As of June 2019, her net worth was $19.9 billion, making her the richest woman in Germany. She has a degree in finance and fist worked in advertising. She gain her initial business experience while working in London with Dresdner Bank. It should be noted that she recognised very ealy on that her immense wealth was sometimes a problem, she often worked incognito under the name Susanne Kant.

10. Gina Rinehart

Gina Rinehart. (Reuters).





NET WORTH: $17.9 billion

COMPANY: Hancock Prospecting

COUNTRY: Australia

Australian mining magnate Gina Rinehart’s fortune swelled $2.1 billion after her closely held company reported improved financial results on the back of higher iron ore sales. Hancock Prospecting Pty’s revenue rose 39% for the year to June 30. Earnings also improved at the Perth-based group with a 90% increase in net profit to $1.8 billion. The results lifted Rinehart’s wealth to $17.9 billion, a $3.7 billion increase since the beginning of the year.

