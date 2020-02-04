It is South Africa's first independent online mortgage marketplace, and as an incentive to its customers it's offering a portion of its profits back to them.
“The home loan industry has been slow to adapt to the digital revolution but MortgageMarket aims to change that,” said property finance expert and founder of the entity, Timothy Akinnusi.
“Imagine moving into your new home and getting up to R25000 back to spend on anything of your choice,” he said yesterday.
The online platform has been designed to improve and automate the application of home loans, simplifying what has always been a complex process.