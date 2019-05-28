The Second annual South African Listed Tracker Funds Awards took place in Sandton this week. Supplied



The awards, for exchange traded funds (ETFs) that track market indices, recognise not only the best total investment returns over the past three to five years in various categories, but also look to reward behind-the-scenes skills and efficiency in managing and promoting these funds.





The funds were assessed for periods to the end of March. Sixteen awards were made in total, and six South African ETF issuers, out of nine issuers in total, won awards.





Among others, Absa Capital won awards for total investment returns over five years in South African equity ETFs (NewFunds S&P GIVI RESI 15 ETF) and total investment returns over five years in South African non-equity ETFs (NewFunds GOVI ETF).





Satrix won awards for total investment returns over three years in South African equity ETFs (Satrix RESI 10 ETF), tracking efficiency over three years (Satrix RESI 10 ETF), and the “People’s Choice” award for the most popular ETF (Satrix 40 ETF).





