Trustees as shareholders or directors in a company

Trusts may be used to hold shares in businesses for asset protection and to ensure the continuity of ownership of assets. The trustees owe, both at common law and in terms of statute, a fiduciary duty (a legal obligation of one party to act in the best interests of another) to the trust’s beneficiaries. The trustees are required to administer the trust, including any shares held by the trust in a company, solely for the benefit of the trust’s beneficiaries. Often estate planners and trustees are uncertain about the role trustees have to play in such companies, especially when the trust is not the only shareholder and not all directors are trustees of the trust.

A trust does not have legal personality and can therefore not vote as a shareholder, because it is only an accumulation of assets. Despite its lack of legal personality, a trust has legal capacity and the trustees, on behalf of the trust, may perform juristic acts relating to trust assets, such as managing investments in companies, as long as the trust deed allows for that. The trustees therefore may own shares on behalf of the trust and are able to vote and attend to the trust’s business. They act as shareholders in this capacity and should always act in the best interests of the trust.

A company is managed by its directors and other officers. The directors at all times have to act in the best interests of the company and not a particular shareholder (who may have appointed them). The director has a fiduciary duty towards the company (and not the beneficiaries of the trust he or she may represent as trustee) and may incur personal liability if he or she breaches this duty toward the company. This may cause a conflict if a director is expected to only act in the best interests of a particular shareholder (board of trustees) who appointed him or her and for whom he or she is acting as trustee.

The Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI)

The MOI is an important document in establishing the balance of power between shareholders and directors. Unless a matter is specifically excluded from the authority and powers of the directors by the company’s MOI or the Companies Act, the directors must manage the business and affairs of the company. The shareholders are not involved in the business and affairs of a company unless the company’s MOI or the Companies Act requires their involvement or their approval of a decision of the directors.

Companies frequently set out additional matters, which would have to be effected by means of a special resolution of shareholders, and these have historically been contained in a shareholders agreement. As the principal governing document under the new Companies Act is the company’s MOI, those companies with additional special resolution requirements (for example, the changing of the auditors or the incurring of certain types of debt) should transfer these into their MOIs in order for them to remain effective.

It is therefore important for the board of trustees, who manages the trust assets, to be involved in and apply their minds when the MOI is entered into or amended. When a board of trustees invest in an existing company, they should study the MOI and request changes to the extent of protecting the trust’s investment and minimising the trust’s risks.

Trustees as shareholders and directors

The board of directors and the general meeting of shareholders (such as trustees of the trust) are each organs of a company. The directors exercise the managerial and executive powers of the company, save to the extent that their rights are limited by the company's MOI. The shareholders cannot override the powers of the directors, unless permitted by the company's MOI. They can remove the directors or change the company's MOI, but they cannot otherwise control the management of the company placed in the hands of the directors.

As a trust cannot operate as a person distinct from the trustees it is important to name the trustees, on behalf of the trust, as the registered shareholders in a company share register. This should be done in accordance with the provisions of the trust deed and the required, duly approved, trustee resolutions. The listed trustees therefore have to act as the representative shareholders of the trust. A share register sets out the classes of shares, who all shareholders are, the amounts paid for the shareholding, and the changes in shareholding over time. Every company is obliged to keep and maintain a share register at its registered offices. A share certificate is merely evidence that a person may be a shareholder, but it is the share register that will ultimately provide conclusive proof. In our law, a company can only rely on its share register, which means that the company cannot allow anyone but the person whose name is on the share register to cast a vote. If this person is holding the shares as a nominee for another (such as a trustee), the company cannot be concerned with that fact and question the legality and enforceability of a board of trustees decision. Any breach of agreement between a nominee shareholder (a trustee) and the beneficial shareholder (the trust) is a matter to be decided between them, and the company cannot be party to their dispute and can also not question the validity of decisions taken by the board of trustees. The company can only rely on the share register to ascertain the person who is authorised to act as shareholder and cannot rely on any other evidence to question the validity of the actions of trustees, on behalf of a trust, such as resolutions taken in terms of the trust deed by trustees as reflected on the Master’s Letters of Authority (Blue Square Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd v Pogiso case of 2011).

Shareholders only own shares and do not participate in the day-to-day management of the company. The shares are their property and they have voting rights attached to the shares they hold. In essence the shareholders can do as they please with their shares they own and as such they do not have a fiduciary duty towards the company (ABSA Bank Limited v Eagle Creek Investments 490 (Pty) Ltd case of 2014).

The Companies Act prescribes certain matters that need the shareholders approval and in these circumstances the shareholders will participate in the control of the company. The only limit the Companies Act places on shareholders is that they must not act oppressively (burdensome, harsh and wrongful) towards other shareholders and directors. Other than that they are free to do and vote as they please.

The business and affairs of a company are managed by or under the direction of its board. Section 66 of the Companies Act places a positive duty on the directors to manage the company and states that the business and affairs of a company must be managed by or under the direction of its directors and that the directors have the authority to exercise all of the powers and perform any of the functions of the company, except to the extent that the Companies Act or the MOI of the company provides otherwise. Directors are obliged to act in good faith in the best interests of the company in terms of the Companies Act. They have the power to manage the property and funds of the company; therefore they have fiduciary duties. In order to exercise the duties that they owe the company as required by the Companies Act, directors must be allowed to perform their function in the management of the business and affairs of the company independently, as they could be held personally liable in the event that they are found to have been in breach of their duties. The director of a company, therefore, cannot afford to merely act as a puppet director for a single shareholder or a dominant majority shareholder, without proper consideration of his or her duties and responsibilities owed to the company, as that director bears the consequences of his or her actions and not the shareholder upon whose instructions are being acted. Given the hugely increased exposure to personal liability that the new Companies Act imposes on directors, trustees who act as directors in a trust-held company should inform themselves about how the company is run and what risks it faces.

The Companies Act also codified the business judgment rule, in terms of which a director will not be held liable if he or she took reasonable diligent steps. The director’s judgement as to whether an action or decision is in the best interests of the company is reasonable if the director: