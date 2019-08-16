File Image: IOL

Unionpay International (UPI) yesterday announced significant progress in the South African retail payments market through their co-operation with Pick n Pay and Absa Bank. Through a tripartite co-operation agreement, Pick n Pay is now enabled to accept UnionPay cards at all of its till points across its 1800 stores countrywide.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our safe, simple and smooth payment service at Pick * Pay, one of the most significant retailers in South Africa.

“This will substantially enhance our cardholders’ payment experience in South Africa,” said Luping Zhang, the general manager at UPI Africa.

The retail executive for marketing at Pick n Pay, John Bradshaw, said the company was looking forward to offering their customers an even wider choice in how they pay for their groceries at Pick n Pay.

“UnionPay is the largest card scheme in the world in terms of the number of cards issued. This gives our customers great choice, and we welcome the addition to our stores.”

Absa was excited to partner with UnionPay International and Pick n Pay, said Enoch Malisa, the head of commercial payments at Absa Retail and Business Bank SA.

“We want to grow customer transactions across all segments by enabling the acceptance of all globally-issued cards. It is our strategic intent to enable our retailers to accept cards issued by global card schemes,” Malisa said.

In order to meet the needs of UnionPay cardholders, UnionPay is working with retailers of all sizes to enable their point of sale terminals at checkout counters across the country.

Pick n Pay said it would benefit from having access to a growing market of UnionPay cardholders living in South Africa, as well as attracting spend from lucrative tourism segment.

UnionPay started its business in South Africa in 2008. So far, UnionPay cards are accepted at almost all local ATMs and point-of-sale terminals, offering payment ease to tourists.

PERSONAL FINANCE