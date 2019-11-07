Supplied

The Department of Employment and Labour has warned the public to be on the alert for a scam that keeps on resurfacing and circulating in the social media space, promising them a pay out of R30 000. Scammers have created a fake departmental website in which they ask members of the public to check if their names appear on the list of those who are entitled to withdraw these funds. The fake website says “workers who have worked between 1990 and 2019 have the right to withdraw R30 000 from Ministry of Labour and Social Security”.

The Department of Employment and Labour also warns the public that South Africa has no “Ministry of Labour and Social Security”. And the department does not have such a benefit - it is simply a scam. People who get benefits from the department are those who have worked for them or are entitled to receive them.

The Department of Employment and Labour appeals to members of the public not to respond to offers of a financial nature that they are not entitled to. The department has not asked anyone to come forward to receive “any so-called benefits”, and will never do so.

The business of the department is conducted in its 125 labour centre offices that are spread across the country. When in doubt, visit the Department of Employment and Labour’s provincial offices or labour centres to seek information. The department has not published a list of names of people who have the so-called right to withdraw funds from the government.