The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns against dealing with Total Capital Trading.

It has been brought to the FSCA’s attention that Total Capital Trading is offering financial and intermediary services without being authorised to do so. It claims to be associated to Zwelonke Holdings, an authorised financial services provider.





However, Zwelonke Holdings’ key individual Clifton Mario Heradien has confirmed that it is not linked to Total Capital Trading.





The FSCA says that before dealing with financial services companies or individuals, you should check, either by calling the FSCA’s toll-free number (0800 20 3722) or on its website, www.fsca.co.za, to establish whether or not such an entity or person is authorised to render financial services.