Many South Africans spent their festive season at home or in in another province but a number of fortunate people traveled around the world.
Some of the places our fellow South Africans have traveled to will surprise you.
While the bulk of us may have enjoyed a local holiday in December 2019, some South Africans were lucky enough to jet off to exotic places like Samoa, Sint Maarten and Lichtenstein.
Capitec has provided an overview of international transactions to give insight into where South Africans were travelling and how much we are spending.
The bank also saved clients over R11-million in bank fees during December when compared with the average rates charged by competitors.