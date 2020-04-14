012Central live-stream virtual city walk through Pretoria

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - About 200 people live-streamed 012Central’s virtual city walk through Pretoria at the weekend. Architect and photographer Adriaan Louw guided them through Pretoria’s famous landmarks. He offered links to relevant documentaries and books about the city’s history and viewed pictures. The walk was conducted virtually, because of the lockdown. “I am very passionate about Pretoria. The digital space might be weird for many,” he said. He said in 2014 Pieter Mathews started a concept called “Cool Capital”, and suggested something be done in the CBD. Louw said since walking was practically free, he continued with the walks. Over the years he partnered with City Property and 012Central, and the number of participants have been growing.

With added features like access to restricted spaces and unseen areas of the city, Louw said it made the experience even more fun and wholesome. He added that the virtual city walk was meant to be fun and informative.

“This audio visual experience from the comfort of your own home included art, architecture, culture and photography.

“This is the perfect opportunity for everyone who has been curious, but too busy or sceptic to come to see the Pretoria CBD up close and personal,” he said.

Even people from out of town joined in, and those who have lived in the city for years were equally excited. “The City of Tshwane’s Library Services has a treasure of historical photos of Pretoria accessible to the public at no cost,” said Hulisane Thabela, who had also joined the show.

To cap it all, Louw shared a drone video of the CBD showing the empty streets.

The video encourages people to continue staying at home to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The video can be found at https://vimeo.com/403368793



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit * For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News