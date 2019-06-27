Esports enthusiasts across South Africa are getting ready to fire at Rush 2019 on all cylinders at the multi-tournament, multi-platform celebration of the very best that local esports has to offer. Picture: Mike Blake/Reuters

Pretoria - The countdown to Rush 2019 has begun, and esports enthusiasts across South Africa are getting ready to fire on all cylinders at this multi-tournament, multi-platform celebration of the very best that local esports has to offer. It’s important to understand what the esports scene is really all about.

Esports is a global phenomenon that has, quite literally, taken the world by storm.

Taking the form of multiplayer video game competitions, that are highly organised, between professional players and teams, electronic sports (esports) are spawning gaming competitive communities around the world.

China, South Korea, North America and Europe have firmly established themselves as forces to be reckoned with in this burgeoning competitive gaming scene.

South Africa is hot on the heels of these giants, and with fibre and internet access becoming more and more accessible in this country, it’s really only a matter of time before we start making significant waves on the international scene.

With the exponential rise in popularity of esports, Rush set out three years ago to create an inclusive space where a variety of esports events, activities and tournaments could be hosted and showcased in one place.

Visitors to Rush will be able to experience the energy and excitement of live esports first-hand.

This makes for great spectator value as the bigger tournaments will have live commentary (shoutcasting) which can be viewed on big screens.

Players, fans, supporters, enthusiasts, gaming geeks and even moms and dads who are trying to figure out why their kids are so excited about playing games against other people, can immerse themselves in three days of competitive gaming at its best.

Rush 2019 takes place on 28, 29, 30 June 2019 at the Sun Arena, Time Square.

Times: Friday 10am – 8pm | Saturday 10am – 8pm | Sunday 10am – 5pm

Tickets to Rush are on sale via Ticketpro.Day Pass: R120 (valid for one day only on any of the three days)

Weekend Pass: R300 (valid for all three days). Player Pass: R250 (valid for all three days for players competing in tournaments).

