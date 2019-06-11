EXECUTIVE mayor Stevens Mokgalapa addresses the media on his 100 days in office yesterday, where he gave himself a 9 out of 10 rating. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - On A scale of 1 to 10, Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa yesterday gave himself a 9 for his performance since he assumed office in February. He highlighted the achievement during a media briefing in Centurion, where he gave feedback about his performance in office in the last 100 days.

In an interview with the Pretoria News, he said he had turned the corner for the City, where there were frustrations and low morale among the workers because of the GladAfrica saga.

Mokgalapa said: “I inherited the administration that nearly collapsed and nearly demoralised the City because of the impact of the Glad- Africa saga.”

The GladAfrica contract to assist the City with the rollout of infrastructure projects valued at R12billion came under fire after it emerged that it was procured without following due processes. In January, the Auditor- General declared it to be irregular.

Mokgalapa basked in the glory of his achievement when he spoke about how he terminated the contract within two weeks in office. He said the irregular expenditure incurred in the Glad- Africa contract had been referred to the audit and performance committee for investigation.

“I am happy to also announce that the financial disciplinary board held its first meeting last week, and depending on the committee’s recommendation, they will act accordingly.”

He said his office would wait for the audit and performance committee to conclude its investigation. “It would be improper for me to pre-empt the findings. However, I can assure you we are ready for any recommendations.”

He said he's worked hard to instil a sense of urgency back in the municipal workers. “Once we agree on putting service delivery at the centre, it even transcends beyond party politics. We saw it with the passing of the budget.”

Asked about the public perception regarding his performance, he said: “The general feeling I get from the public is that of a job well done, but that you can still do more. The challenges are still there, but they are not insurmountable.

“On the three months in office I would give myself 9 out of 10 - not 10 out of 10, because there would be nothing to improve on.”

Mokgalapa added that he projected himself as a service delivery mayor.

“I had to hit the ground running. To date I have been to all regions on a service delivery card and held 15 public meetings.”

He had appointed MMCs and given them instructions to accelerate service delivery.

The “I am Tshwane Campaign” had enabled him to share his vision with the residents. “This campaign commenced at the beginning of March, and it was critical for me if we are to be serious about working for the residents of the City.”

