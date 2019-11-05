100km walk from Joburg to Soshanguve against drug abuse









KHUTSI Malala is today leading a 100km walk from Joburg to Soshanguve to raise awareness of drug addiction. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - By the time you read this, participants in the third annual Long Walk from Joburg to Soshanguve led by social media activist Khutsi Malala will be nearing Pretoria. Through the awareness event, organisers The Clean Up Squad, in partnership with Baroka Funerals, are looking to place 40 nyaope users in rehab. The placing of users in rehab will form part of the build-up to the 100km walk, titled #JHB2SOSHA. To kick off proceedings, the organisers had a prayer service at Mall of Africa at 3am, led by Pastor Letta Malala, David Malala and the Legae Le Lekgetwa church members. The service was followed by the walk, which started at 3.30am, with stops every 10km. The group is expected to reach the capital at 1.30pm.

Following a meeting with marshals, they will march to Tshwane House to hand over a memorandum at 2pm in which they have asked that more efforts be put into the fight against drug use in the city, including the establishment of a skills centre to keep the youth off the streets.

They are also calling for better interaction between the police and local government in the fight against the drug scourge.

Thereafter, they will head to Marabastad, where they plan to spend the night with drug users. Tomorrow, the marchers will continue to Soshanguve, where they are expected to arrive at the offices of Baroka at 3pm.

Malala said they had roped in non-profit organisations dealing with substance abuse and the Tshwane Department of Social Development to assist drug abusers to check into rehab centres.

The walk is in honour of taxi driver Jabu Baloyi, who was gunned down, allegedly by a drug dealer in the Pretoria CBD in August.

A neighbour of Baloyi in Soshanguve, Malala said Baloyi was a hero.

“We want to remember him by continuing to help by removing drug users from the streets. Bra Jabu was very brave and he has inspired us to rise up and fight even harder against drug abuse.

“It is for this reason that we no longer want to just raise awareness against drug abuse, but ensure that the users get the assistance they need,” he said.

The long walk was started by Malala in 2017 in an effort to raise awareness on the escalating drug problem in Tshwane.

The walk is along the Old Johannesburg Road to Pretoria.

