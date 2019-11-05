Through the awareness event, organisers The Clean Up Squad, in partnership with Baroka Funerals, are looking to place 40 nyaope users in rehab.
The placing of users in rehab will form part of the build-up to the 100km walk, titled #JHB2SOSHA.
To kick off proceedings, the organisers had a prayer service at Mall of Africa at 3am, led by Pastor Letta Malala, David Malala and the Legae Le Lekgetwa church members.
The service was followed by the walk, which started at 3.30am, with stops every 10km. The group is expected to reach the capital at 1.30pm.