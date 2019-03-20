CHIEF Khoisan SA reading a book inside his tent at the Union Buildings, where he and other members of his community have been camping since November demanding to speak to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - More than 100 days on, the group of Khoisan nationals camped at the Union Buildings are standing firm on their mission to get the attention of the Presidency. In fact, the initial six members said they were expecting more of their people to join the camp from today.

The group has not met President Cyril Ramaphosa as they had hoped when they arrived in the city in November from Port Elizabeth and Durban. It has been 115 days since their arrival.

Their leader Chief Khoisan SA said they would now try to raise awareness on their demands through social media to get the attention of South Africans.

Among their demands is to be recognised as the first nation of the country and their languages made official. They also want land, in addition to the scrapping of the Land Claims Act.

“We have made it clear that we are not moving until we see the president. It is no longer about meeting him, we now need him to bring a document that says that all those demands have been met. If that happens then we will move from here,” said Chief Khoisan SA.

“We are still waiting to hear from the president, but we will get more intense.”

In the meantime, Chief Khoisan SA said they were convincing the Khoisan nation from the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and the Western Cape to get on the database of self-governance declared on January 1.

He said to add more vigour to their struggle, Khoisan people from the three provinces had committed not to vote in the May 8 elections. “That will be a way to push them to talk to us,” he said.

Chief Khoisan SA said they were planning a national shutdown where people will be prevented from going to work.

Describing the heavy toll the 115 days of camping have taken on them, he said: “It has been hectic because our only way of surviving is through donations from people; that put a bit of strain on us.”

