The race has a new route this year which was chosen to avoid congestion in the city centre.
Race director Darren Herbst said: “Although it constituted a wonderful occasion to route the event through the centre of the inner city over the past two years, we needed to improve rider experience and sanitise riding conditions for the field. Many riders felt intimidated on this section. The new routing past Loftus Versfeld Stadium will give them peace of mind.”
Riders will still pass landmarks such as Loftus and the City Hall. “The big differentiator from last year is that it increases rider safety and enjoyment.”
Herbst said some riders would be relieved that the new routing over the last 4km avoided the final climb towards the finish at Freedom Park.