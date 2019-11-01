12 000 prepare to pedal it in Tshwane Classic cycling race









A file picture of cyclists taking part in the Tshwane Classic. Photo: Supplied Pretoria - An estimated 12 000 cyclists will take part in the Bestmed Tshwane Classic cycling race and bash on Sunday. The race has a new route this year which was chosen to avoid congestion in the city centre. Race director Darren Herbst said: “Although it constituted a wonderful occasion to route the event through the centre of the inner city over the past two years, we needed to improve rider experience and sanitise riding conditions for the field. Many riders felt intimidated on this section. The new routing past Loftus Versfeld Stadium will give them peace of mind.” Riders will still pass landmarks such as Loftus and the City Hall. “The big differentiator from last year is that it increases rider safety and enjoyment.” Herbst said some riders would be relieved that the new routing over the last 4km avoided the final climb towards the finish at Freedom Park.

“Once they finish, cyclists will be much closer to their vehicles because most of the main parking arteries are on the southern side of the Voortrekker Monument, off Eeufees Road.

“Loved ones will be able to get easy access to the finish line to spectate. Last year spectators had to park a kilometre from the finish, then walk through Freedom Park.”

The race was held for the first time in 2017, attracting 5000 riders.

MMC for Community and Social Development Sakkie du Plooy said the City had the stated aim of making the Bestmed Tshwane Classic one of the biggest sporting events in Africa.

The race starts and finishes at the Voortrekker Monument. Streets will be affected from 4am to 6pm, with law enforcement deployed to monitor all road closures and affected streets.

Pretoria News