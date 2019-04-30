ABOUT 250 of the projected 12 000 residents who turned out for yesterday's march to the Union Buildings. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Only a drop in the “expected” ocean turned up for the so-called Tshwane Total Shutdown yesterday. The underwhelming number of disgruntled residents gathered at the old Putco bus depot in Marabastad, ready to cause a standstill to the city.

The organisers had predicted 12000 people would protest over service delivery issues, the City of Tshwane's billing system and poor services, among many other issues. But only 250 residents heeded the call.

Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the march was illegal. Mahamba, who was celebrating his birthday yesterday, said the application to march in the city had been refused.

“One of the reasons this march is illegal is because they didn't liaise with the Presidency for someone to accept their memorandum,” Mahamba said.

Community leader Makgoka Lekganyane said the media, government and human rights groups were to blame for the lack of service delivery because community issues were not reported on adequately. He also claimed to have been sabotaged by the government, which he said, prevented buses from reaching the meeting point.

“Somebody said we are going to burn the buses. That's why some of the buses didn't bring people here and the reason why the two that were here left us stranded,” he said.

A handful of demonstrators eventually headed to the Union Buildings in two buses and private cars. A larger crowd from Mamelodi turned up at the Union Buildings, beefing up the number up to 250.

Several communities, taxi associations and worker unions were to take part in what was supposed to be a total shutdown. However, SA National Taxi Association Tshwane chairman Motlhabane Tsebe said the taxi associations were not part of the shutdown.

The marchers were meant to gather at Marabastad at 10am before making their way to the Union Buildings.

A taxi driver was heard saying: “These people are kidding; we make most of our money at month-end, more especially on a Monday.”

Oupa Mtsweni, leader of the Mamelodi Concerned Residents for Service Delivery, said residents were protesting against the installation of prepaid meters and wanted a flat rate they could afford.

Other issues included that all foreign-owned tuck shops and hardware stores be closed and locals empowered to run these stores, with white business legislated to ensure they employ more locals than foreigners.

A memorandum was handed over to security personnel at the Presidency.

Meanwhile, Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said they were aware of the backlog of about R5billion of infrastructure in the City. “We have a backlog in roads, stormwater drainage and electricity, particularly in Hammanskraal, Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveld and Soshanguve. The City just allocated a quarter of the capex budget to address the backlog.

Pretoria News