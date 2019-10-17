12th Annual Mzansi Fela Festival returns to the SA State Theatre









Pretoria - Music lovers will once again experience an intimate theatre, acoustic feel when the 12th Annual Mzansi Fela Festival returns to the South African State Theatre in December. The State Theatre announced this year’s revered musicians, forming part of the line up who will headline the festival, which will run from December 1 to 22. Zonke, Thandiswa Mazwai, Caiphus Semenya, Samthing Soweto and Ringo Madlingozi are among those who will perform. The festival attracts more than 10 000 people annually. Having being curated in 2017’s edition with his partner Letta Mbulu during their 50th wedding anniversary, legendary jazz maestro Semenya’s feature in this year’s festival, which will be solely a tribute presentation to celebrate his 80 year's birthday.

Like in the past, Mzansi Fela’s programme will this year also kickstart by first observing World Aids Day.

Kwamele, a new production commissioned by the Department of Arts and Culture in reaction to the wake of xenophobic attacks and gender-based violence will also open on the day.

The festival will be preceded by the continuation of campaigns of 16 Days of Theatre Activism Against Gender-Based Violence which would have started on November 24, ending on December 10.

Samthing Soweto heads to this installation with his trending debut album Isiphithiphithi, which he released in September.

He became the first local musician to simultaneously top Apple Music’s album and singles charts with his hit Akulaleki and new album.

On December 22, he will share a stage with the multi-platinum selling Ringo.

Other notable concerts that will be taking place during Mzansi Fela include: Simphiwe Dana Symphony Experience and Hillsong.

Tickets range from R30 to R500.

Pretoria News