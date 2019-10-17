Pretoria - Music lovers will once again experience an intimate theatre, acoustic feel when the 12th Annual Mzansi Fela Festival returns to the South African State Theatre in December.
The State Theatre announced this year’s revered musicians, forming part of the line up who will headline the festival, which will run from December 1 to 22.
Zonke, Thandiswa Mazwai, Caiphus Semenya, Samthing Soweto and Ringo Madlingozi are among those who will perform.
The festival attracts more than 10 000 people annually.
Having being curated in 2017’s edition with his partner Letta Mbulu during their 50th wedding anniversary, legendary jazz maestro Semenya’s feature in this year’s festival, which will be solely a tribute presentation to celebrate his 80 year's birthday.